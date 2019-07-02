Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lowered Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $59.50 Million; Adams Asset Advisors Cut Its Sun Communities Reit (SUI) Holding by $1.65 Million; Stock Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.84M, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.88. About 1.04M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (SUI) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 109,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.53. About 702,740 shares traded or 19.03% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 125,157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 1.57 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). D E Shaw & Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Lpl Financial Ltd Com stated it has 7,671 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 37,981 shares. Investors stated it has 2.04M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2.57M shares. 2,881 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 19,627 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Strs Ohio invested in 0.06% or 115,944 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 128 shares.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Upping Your Investment Game With UMH: One Step Further – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Autodesk, BB&T, Bed Bath & Beyond, Camping World, Nvidia, Vertex, Voya and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSX, Apple Hospitality REIT, Sun Communities, News Corporation, Hub Group, and StoneMor Partners â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SUI’s profit will be $102.46 million for 28.66 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust LP has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). M&T Bancshares Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 1.04 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance stated it has 228,498 shares. Jane Street Gp Inc Limited Liability owns 183,491 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 48,414 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.02% or 1.84M shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 13,359 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Com holds 126,318 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 121,955 shares. 161 were accumulated by Bluemountain Mngmt Limited. Greenlight Cap holds 2.7% or 659,425 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 3,941 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 73,308 shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.