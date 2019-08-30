Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lowered Its Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) by $3.40 Million; Holderness Investments Company Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $498,015 as Stock Rose

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $210.01. About 951,943 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 308,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.78M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.16M, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 25,301 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.