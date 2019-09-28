Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lifted Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $28.38 Million; Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Boosted Teleflex (TFX) Stake

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 744,731 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.88 million, up from 521,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (TFX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 1,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 240,807 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.74 million, up from 239,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $335.62. About 210,690 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 143,907 shares to 326,474 shares, valued at $213.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 69,526 shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $39.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,985 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

