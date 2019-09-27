Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lifted Its Holding in Six Flags Entmt (SIX) by $20.54 Million; Sailingstone Capital Partners Increases Stake in Range Res (RRC)

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43M, up from 39.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 10.93 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp (SIX) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 331,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 948,489 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.28 million, up from 617,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 1.08M shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 338,827 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $59.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 83,789 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 488 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs has 35,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.37% or 4.61M shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability has 12,544 shares. Ls Lc stated it has 10,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers holds 64 shares. Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp accumulated 40,838 shares. King Luther Capital Management, a Texas-based fund reported 26,663 shares. Shelton Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1,018 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

