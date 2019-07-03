Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lifted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $33.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Price Rose, Voloridge Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.58 million shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 28.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 62,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,825 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 216,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.64M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN AZ: POSITIVE CHMP FOR TAGRISSO FIRST-LINE NSCLC; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING- NEW INDICATION AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC WITH ASTRAZENECA’S TAGRISSO IN FIRST LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from AstraZeneca Pharma India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,645 shares to 5,255 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 133,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $970.33 million for 28.37 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares to 301,393 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Shares for $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1.

