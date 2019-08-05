Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lifted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $33.66 Million; Share Value Declined; Hahn Capital Management Increases Stake in Carter’s (EWBC)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s (EWBC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 425,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43 billion, up from 421,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 790,485 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & Co reported 7,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt reported 22,402 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 14,416 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 1,637 shares. Stevens LP invested in 0.18% or 87,534 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 598,691 shares. Signature Estate Invest Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 19,913 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 29,372 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 331,801 shares. First Personal Fin Services has 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 269,049 were accumulated by Zwj Investment Counsel Inc. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bionano Genomics Enters Into Debt and Equity Financing Agreements Totaling $41.5 Million in Commitments – Business Wire” published on March 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Beaten-Down Shares Of Strong Companies: Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,794 shares to 400,150 shares, valued at $37.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 10,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,498 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel (NYSE:IEX).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. 12,000 shares valued at $1.23 million were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. Schatz Jacob J. had sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer holds 19,153 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co accumulated 146,556 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.07% or 16,455 shares. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 250,395 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 20,497 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Lpl Lc owns 22,135 shares. Sun Life holds 511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 2,960 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 6,460 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 55,978 shares. Sit Inv Assocs reported 16,175 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp reported 1.47 million shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 9,719 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks You May Want to Take Profits In Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XLC, CHTR, ATVI, EA: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.