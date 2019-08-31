Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lifted Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $33.66 Million as Stock Declined; Salem Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $578,730 as Share Value Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 5,516 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 6,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). C M Bidwell & Associates owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth invested in 0.01% or 328 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 625,709 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential Plc owns 831,024 shares. Sit Associates stated it has 16,175 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Luxor Grp Lp owns 20,976 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 99,551 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.82 million shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.37M shares. Bamco Inc Ny reported 0.05% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd accumulated 16,225 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares to 296,443 shares, valued at $24.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,393 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 20,550 shares to 45,686 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 8,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $268.30M for 54.17 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.