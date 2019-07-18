Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lifted Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $33.66 Million; Trupanion (TRUP) Stock Rose While Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $320,000

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.7. About 2.34M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 150,667 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares to 296,443 shares, valued at $24.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of stock or 12,000 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. $306,330 worth of stock was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Co owns 4,441 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co reported 152,286 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One has 144,694 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Markel Corp has invested 0.19% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jacobs And Ca holds 46,337 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. 20 are held by Plante Moran Advisors Lc. Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 47,611 shares. 225 were reported by Of Vermont. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 89,075 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 506,529 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 165 shares. Int Grp stated it has 131,535 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 278,020 shares. 317 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Fjarde Ap stated it has 93,961 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 31,264 shares to 52,826 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc. by 53,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc..

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Trupanion, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

