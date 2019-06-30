Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $33.66 Million as Valuation Declined; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Stake in Waste Management (WM) Has Decreased by $437,235

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,674 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41M, down from 219,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.37. About 2.46 million shares traded or 45.88% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 5.19M shares traded or 35.41% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 12,120 shares to 270,223 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) by 99,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. The insider CLARK FRANK M sold 338 shares worth $31,463. 338 shares valued at $31,698 were sold by POPE JOHN C on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 26.71 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. $1.23 million worth of stock was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 was sold by Miele Laura. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12.

