Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $33.66 Million; Stock Price Declined; Brant Point Investment Management Increases Stake in Ptc (PTC)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 1.70M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 133.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 93,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 163,405 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 1.05M shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 83,268 shares to 83,612 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,096 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PTC Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 171,283 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 75 shares. Moreover, Rbf Cap Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 70,685 shares. 5,643 were reported by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.14% or 232,489 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited stated it has 2,831 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 61,332 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 0.37% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc reported 317,840 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 16,450 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 6,736 shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Inc New York invested 0.32% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Sei holds 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 59,102 shares. Moreover, Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has 0.16% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares to 928,132 shares, valued at $163.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,381 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “EA Stock Breaches 200-Day with Another Ugly Session – Schaeffers Research” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts’ Earnings Rise as Interactive Entertainment Industry Expands – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,588 are owned by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Fosun Limited stated it has 5,667 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 404 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 75,456 shares. Com Savings Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 4,423 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Meritage Grp LP owns 1.35M shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Incorporated reported 13,324 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fred Alger accumulated 3,429 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Com accumulated 186,501 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,692 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 4,515 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).