Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Decreased Holding in Cosan LTD (CZZ) by $4.40 Million as Market Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $324,231 as Market Value Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 338,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.30 million, down from 4.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 1.80M shares traded or 98.97% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 9.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il stated it has 163,859 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine Associates Inc holds 0.06% or 1,937 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com invested in 11.16M shares or 1.03% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Limited holds 1.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 69,021 shares. Horan Limited Liability Corporation owns 39,173 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Ami Inv Management owns 68,333 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com holds 1.02% or 255,037 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd accumulated 2,741 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Global Endowment Management Lp holds 2,920 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 1.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oberweis Asset Management reported 4,813 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc stated it has 2,979 shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.