Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Decreased Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position; Colliers International Group – Subordinate V (CIGI) Sellers Increased By 22.02% Their Shorts

Colliers International Group Inc – Subordinate V (NASDAQ:CIGI) had an increase of 22.02% in short interest. CIGI’s SI was 79,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.02% from 65,400 shares previously. With 46,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Colliers International Group Inc – Subordinate V (NASDAQ:CIGI)’s short sellers to cover CIGI’s short positions. The SI to Colliers International Group Inc – Subordinate V’s float is 0.3%. The stock decreased 6.24% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 119,773 shares traded or 54.81% up from the average. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) has declined 17.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CIGI News: 03/04/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP – ACQUIRED OPERATIONS OF COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL ADVISORS, WHICH WILL BE REBRANDED AS COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL l UTAH; 14/05/2018 – Colliers Intl Group to Make Strategic Investment in Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC; 23/05/2018 – Digitisation of Land Title, Recording of Transactions, Multiple Listing Services and Fractional Ownership of Real Estate Assets to see Blockchain Adoption Must Faster: Colliers International India; 01/05/2018 – Colliers Intl Group 1Q Rev $552.5M; 03/04/2018 – COLLIERS INTL BUYS DOMINANT MKT LEADER IN UT; 14/05/2018 – COLLIERS TO BUY 75% OF HARRISON STREET FROM FOUNDERS FOR $450M; 03/04/2018 – Colliers International Acquires Dominant Market Leader In Utah; 29/05/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC – TO BUY ENGEL & VÖLKERS MAIN -TAUNUS GMBH; 19/04/2018 – Colliers Intl Expands and Extends Revolving Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – Colliers Buys Colliers International Pittsburgh

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 308,715 shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)’s stock rose 6.45%. The Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 4.78M shares with $55.16 million value, down from 5.09 million last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $3.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 276,794 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering Cosan (NYSE:CZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cosan had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The stock of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by JP Morgan.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to firms, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. It has a 30.6 P/E ratio. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties.