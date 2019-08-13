Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $59.50 Million as Market Value Rose; Colony Group Cut Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.16 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.84 million, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 468,686 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 6,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 10,576 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 17,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $165.67. About 2.83 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland And Co has 7,391 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. The New York-based Edge Wealth Lc has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Compton Cap Incorporated Ri invested in 6,436 shares. Cibc Markets owns 150,657 shares. Aldebaran Fin accumulated 12,971 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 2.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,214 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability owns 1,737 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Windsor Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,362 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 183 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc reported 150,789 shares stake. Bailard owns 28,570 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Appleton Ma reported 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bath Savings Tru stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Com (NYSE:SU) by 34,288 shares to 561,640 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Google Inc Cl A by 1,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.04 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 17.43 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Liability Corporation reported 175,002 shares. Manor Road Limited Liability Company owns 100,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 56,707 shares. 255,174 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 51,790 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 34,091 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 231,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 7,033 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,310 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 857,920 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Comm Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).