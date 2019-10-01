Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position by $4.40 Million; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (Call) (AEM) Holder Polar Securities Has Boosted Stake by $7.70 Million as Share Price Rose

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (AEM) by 75.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 351,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.99M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 2.37M shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 338,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.30M, down from 4.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 900,151 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 1.20M shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 119,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (NYSE:CM).

