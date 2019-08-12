Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Boosted Stake in Electronic Arts (EA); Amerco (UHAL) Holder Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $324,850

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 1.51M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $351.8. About 54,956 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,346 were accumulated by Synovus Financial. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Primecap Ca has 989,925 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.1% or 3.32M shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.01% or 3,650 shares. Melvin Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 0.74% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tech Crossover Mgmt Vii Limited reported 2.25M shares. Fdx Advisors Inc invested in 7,608 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 6,279 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.20 million were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 65,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares to 470,381 shares, valued at $234.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,393 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 660 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 585 shares. Janney Capital Management Lc holds 1,009 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 334 shares. Bruce & Comm has invested 12.33% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Mackenzie Fincl reported 8,608 shares stake. 651,194 are owned by Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp. 2,308 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Somerset Trust Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% or 5,489 shares. Mraz Amerine & holds 4,841 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 5,449 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 20,610 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,167 shares or 0.92% of the stock.