Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Marathon Capital Management Lowered Its Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stake by $508,000

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $625.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 3.34M shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gp holds 174,053 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Carroll Fin Assoc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cibc World Inc invested in 0.02% or 51,510 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 252 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sandler Capital accumulated 78,750 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 6 shares. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 225 shares. 1.39 million are held by Amer Century. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 790 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Ltd has 0.34% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 47,451 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 7,639 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc holds 46,901 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts Boosts Gaming Lineup With Need for Speed Heat – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Are Bullish on Electronic Arts Stock for Very Good Reasons – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares to 301,393 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,381 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Gradient Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). 19,945 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs. Moreover, Campbell & Co Adviser Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Cim Lc owns 21,485 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 53,207 shares. Park West Asset Lc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Hrt Lc accumulated 11,811 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 172,000 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 147,096 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Fmr Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,955 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 76,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares to 59,873 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Glu Mobile (GLUU) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store ? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Stick With GLUU Stock, Says Signal – Schaeffers Research” published on May 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Global Games Market Projected to Exceed $150 Billion in 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Johnson & Johnson, Altria, Papa John’s, J.M. Smucker – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.