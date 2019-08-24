Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $33.66 Million; Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) Stock Rose While Symmetry Peak Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.85 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08M shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Saturna Cap Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Butensky Cohen Security Inc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 36,055 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 800 shares. Massachusetts-based De Burlo Group Inc has invested 2.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 10,925 were reported by Inv House Limited. Mackay Shields Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 690,979 shares. Highland Mgmt Lc owns 22,581 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 1.39 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Madrona Fin Lc holds 8,469 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 683,710 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 3.63% or 361,156 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.08% or 15,496 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,000 shares.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 64,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Call).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $55.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,443 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.