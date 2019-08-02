Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Cut Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake by $9.00 Million; Stock Price Rose; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position in Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) by $2.92 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $100.18. About 647,540 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 730,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 18,370 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 748,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 2.30M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 15/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER U.S CFO SAYS WILL SHUT LOSS-MAKING PRODUCTION AT LONMIN AFTER TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – REG-CORRECTION: HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Backs 2018 View; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – PLANNED RESTRUCTURING BY LONMIN OF HIGHER COST GENERATION 1 SHAFTS, WHICH HAVE REACHED END OF THEIR RESERVE LIVES, HAS COMMENCED; 18/05/2018 – SIBANYE CONSIDERING PIPELINE FINANCING, STREAMING AGREEMENTS AND HEDGING BUT NOT RAISING EQUITY TO CUT DEBT; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 03/05/2018 – ON SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – South African Reserve Bank Approves Sibanye Gold’s Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin; 04/05/2018 – South Africa’s Sibanye to replace KPMG as auditor in 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Suntrust Banks reported 4,491 shares. Gradient Investments Llc reported 51 shares stake. First Financial Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 70,825 shares. 671,239 are held by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Bragg Fincl Inc reported 14,508 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp has 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 419 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 28,367 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank has 10,165 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 79 shares. Manikay Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 542,000 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset LP has 0.27% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 703,946 shares. Highland Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 30,902 shares.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, OMCL, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AB InBev SA (BUD) IV flat after AB InBev says not proceeding at this time with IPO of Budweiser Brewing APAC – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MBNKF, XENT, BUD and TEVA – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Actionâ€“ BUD – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How to Buy Aurora Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 22.16 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.