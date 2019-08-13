Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Continues to Hold Holding in Electronic Arts (EA); Knott David M Has Decreased Biodelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Stake by $499,000

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 1.51 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent

Knott David M decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) by 19.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 99,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 400,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 500,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 860,191 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioDelivery Sciences International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDSI); 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 07/03/2018 BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as CEO; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – UNDER AGREEMENT, AT CLOSING, BROADFIN MANAGING PARTNER KEVIN KOTLER TO JOIN CO’S BOARD, WITH TODD DAVIS, PETER GREENLEAF; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt Lp reported 0.04% stake. Blackrock reported 1.46M shares stake. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 799,361 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Lc holds 456,573 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Penn Capital Management Inc has invested 0.15% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 1.81 million shares. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 16,388 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) or 668,900 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.75M shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 485,100 shares stake. Sei Investments holds 112,849 shares. Citigroup reported 112,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 1.56 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment invested 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioDelivery Sciences Named to the Russell 3000® Index – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioDelivery Sciences: Updates To Thesis, BELBUCA Growth Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioDelivery Sciences Expands Upon Report from Pain Management Task Force – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioDelivery Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioDelivery Sciences Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc by 173,936 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04M shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $96.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,381 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Electronic Arts +5.8% as earnings prompt Cowen upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EA Did What It Does Best – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Subscriptions, Streaming Integral to the Bull Case for EA Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,741 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Lc. Atlanta Mngmt Communication L L C has 0.17% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,036 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,646 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Techs Crossover Vii, California-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,356 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 26,582 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5,403 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 9.14M shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 5,213 shares. 39,700 were accumulated by Hbk Ltd Partnership. Intrust Comml Bank Na owns 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,991 shares.