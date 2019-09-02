Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Its Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $33.66 Million; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shares Declined While Shamrock Asset Management Decreased Position

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 23.87M shares traded or 71.98% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Company holds 1,525 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp reported 3,377 shares stake. Fosun Ltd invested in 0.04% or 5,667 shares. Sirios Management Limited Partnership owns 240,193 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Peoples Fin Svcs accumulated 0% or 31 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.11% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Pitcairn Communications invested 0.43% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nuwave Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 16 shares. 1.08 million were accumulated by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Tcw Group stated it has 174,053 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.03% or 4,406 shares. Asset Management One Com Ltd holds 144,694 shares. 83,327 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares to 470,381 shares, valued at $234.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares to 4,885 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 8,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89 million worth of stock. Green Anthony C had bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000 on Tuesday, May 14. Shares for $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $363.19M for 8.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.