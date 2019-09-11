Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $33.66 Million; Shares Declined; Avenir Has Trimmed Crown Holdings (CCK) Position by $932,580

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $99.5. About 1.84 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 17,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 418,072 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81 million, down from 435,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 1.80 million shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $221.31M for 10.08 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares to 448,297 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 100 were reported by St Johns Investment Management Company Llc. Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 70,285 shares. Asset Management One Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Com Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 18,773 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 10,481 shares. Tru Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 36,206 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Lc has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc owns 6,433 shares. Skylands Capital Lc holds 0.12% or 15,700 shares. Captrust invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Gru Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares to 296,443 shares, valued at $24.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,393 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 341,119 were reported by Nomura Asset. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 625,709 shares. Alps has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jag Capital Lc holds 2.46% or 148,504 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 346,269 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 15,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0.02% or 89,017 shares. Covington Capital Management stated it has 35,385 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 582,546 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 20,497 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 57,254 shares. 174,053 were accumulated by Tcw Grp Incorporated. Nordea Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).