Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $33.66 Million; Macy’s (M) Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lowered Holding

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company's stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.47. About 1.84M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Macy's Inc (M) by 96.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 53,383 shares as the company's stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 55,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Macy's Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 13.63M shares traded or 44.41% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.13 million for 10.47 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group Inc/The (VV) by 5,697 shares to 54,377 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Fm by 21,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares to 4.78 million shares, valued at $55.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,132 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).