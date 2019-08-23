Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $33.66 Million as Share Price Declined; Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Thor Inds (THO) Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 84,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 829,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, up from 744,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 703,105 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 1.75M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7,566 shares to 685,829 shares, valued at $65.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 8,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,067 shares, and cut its stake in Rev Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 3,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 580,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,270 were reported by Whittier Trust. Fosun Limited reported 7,610 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 506,419 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,436 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,193 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 8,930 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 110,724 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 57,220 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 305 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 116,415 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 41,814 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company stated it has 42,196 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 763,519 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 25,163 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 614 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 7.79% or 521,231 shares. Finemark Comml Bank And Trust invested in 2,216 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.02% stake. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Yorktown Mngmt Rech Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Limited has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) holds 71,503 shares. Sandler invested in 0.62% or 78,750 shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares to 301,393 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.