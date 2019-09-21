Dynamic Capital Management LTD Trimmed Stake in Carlisle Cos (CSL) by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Rose; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Holding by $1.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.23. About 729,317 shares traded or 81.75% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 96.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 333 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38,000, down from 10,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.39M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.57 million for 15.65 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86 million for 25.06 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.