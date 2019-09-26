Dynamic Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position by $1.04 Million; Shares Rose; First American Bank Has Raised Its American Electric Power (AEP) Stake

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.25. About 302,090 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes

First American Bank increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 4,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 44,877 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 40,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 2.27 million shares traded or 5.06% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.65 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings.