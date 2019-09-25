Dynamic Capital Management LTD Stake in Hasbro (HAS) Boosted as Shares Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Tekla Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $8.07 Million as Share Value Rose

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 438,969 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 01/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 15,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 55,675 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.20M, up from 40,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $545.01. About 689,483 shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Llc Oh owns 4,720 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 81,603 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 2,788 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,754 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.01% or 2,639 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,376 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 1,100 shares. Aimz Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 390 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Westwood Mgmt Il invested in 0.2% or 3,000 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Shell Asset Mngmt Co invested in 12,022 shares. Panagora Asset reported 4,393 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.5% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 40,488 shares to 26,012 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,981 shares, and cut its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59M and $20.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.