Dynamic Capital Management LTD Raised Its Holding in Hasbro (HAS) by $767,760 as Shares Rose; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Price Rose, Connors Investor Services Upped by $2.36 Million Its Stake

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 389,785 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 14/03/2018 – S&P: Hasbro Rating Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare, Digital Stickers; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US LIQUIDIATION IN U.S. TO END DURING 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hasbro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAS)

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 9,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 51,520 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98M, up from 42,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 22,690 shares to 220,238 shares, valued at $28.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,850 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB).

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59 million and $20.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

