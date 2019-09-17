Dynamic Capital Management LTD Position in Hasbro (HAS) Upped by $767,760 as Stock Value Rose; Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Shares Rose While Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Cut Position by $2.67 Million

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 86,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.09 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 100,115 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.29. About 452,615 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DECLINES TO SAY IF 2018 SALES WILL GROW OR DECLINE; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hasbro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAS); 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: NEW BLACK PANTHER ITEMS COMING FOR HOLIDAYS; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q NET REV. $716.3M, EST. $821.2M; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 01/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59M and $20.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,240 activity. DAVIES JOHN B bought $7,258 worth of stock.

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 4.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $34.11M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.08% EPS growth.

