Dynamic Capital Management LTD Maintains Stake in Hasbro (HAS); As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Crosslink Capital Boosted Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 61,420 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.58M, up from 58,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $535.13. About 237,931 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 305,266 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 14/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB’ Corporate Credit Rating On Hasbro; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for dismal first quarter; 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59M and $20.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) by 22,620 shares to 408,339 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,300 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).