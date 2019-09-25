Dynamic Capital Management LTD Lifted Holding in Hasbro (HAS) by $767,760; Roanoke Asset Management Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Lowered by $1.52 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 439,409 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 22/05/2018 – HASBRO INC – HAVE SIGNED A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: NEW BLACK PANTHER ITEMS COMING FOR HOLIDAYS

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $271.12. About 4.09M shares traded or 19.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,585 shares. Avenir invested in 22,429 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.73% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 61 shares. Kentucky-based Field Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Holt Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,100 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Com reported 6,129 shares. Parnassus Ca stated it has 2.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 128,181 shares. 6,365 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Capital Corp Va owns 35,491 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated holds 0.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,892 shares. Arrow Fin reported 5,099 shares stake. 1,319 were accumulated by Shine Inv Advisory Services. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications holds 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 187,481 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.55 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59 million and $20.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0.05% stake. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 86,961 shares. 800 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 6,797 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability accumulated 284,462 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 42,500 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.05% or 20,275 shares. Argent Tru reported 5,547 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 26,386 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.08% or 2.80 million shares in its portfolio. London Com Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 623,504 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.44 million are held by Northern Tru Corp. Sei Invs Co has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Old Retail Bank In stated it has 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

