Dynamic Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Vail Resorts (MTN); Cutler Capital Management Has Upped Its Sb Financial (SBFG) Position by $692,224

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 104.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 2,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 5,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 2,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $239.46. About 259,995 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN); 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Raises Dividend to $1.47; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 43,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 185,003 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 141,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 17,958 shares traded or 34.26% up from the average. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $247.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. KLEIN MARK A also bought $4,835 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares. 370 shares valued at $6,198 were bought by HELBERG TOM R on Friday, June 21. 500 shares were bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G, worth $8,040.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ejf Capital Limited Liability holds 629,151 shares. Geode Limited invested in 0% or 12,486 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,578 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutter And Com Brokerage owns 11,400 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fj Mgmt Llc accumulated 213,000 shares. 90 are held by Morgan Stanley. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 8,456 shares. Denali Advsrs has 125 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Punch Assoc Invest Mgmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutler Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.23% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 175,516 are held by Pinnacle Ltd Liability.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59 million and $20.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 2.92% less from 36.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 222,320 were reported by Clearbridge Limited Co. Clear Street Markets Ltd has 2,500 shares. Capital invested in 706,043 shares or 0.06% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 358 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Group has invested 0.32% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,274 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability owns 8,148 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 223,644 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.04% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 2,330 shares. 917 are owned by Cidel Asset Management. Iat Reinsurance Ltd reported 84,000 shares. 3,804 are owned by Lpl Limited Com. Carroll Financial Incorporated reported 49 shares. Penn Mngmt accumulated 11,522 shares or 0.25% of the stock.