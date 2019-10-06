Dynamic Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Vail Resorts (MTN); Ansys (ANSS) Holder Ajo LP Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 66,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 98,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.19 million, down from 165,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $224.63. About 284,473 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 104.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 2,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 5,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 2,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.95. About 316,463 shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59 million and $20.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 2.92% less from 36.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,895 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Iat Reinsurance reported 2.96% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Next Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 384 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 1.17% or 158,314 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 871,894 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,295 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 142,606 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,804 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). 1,805 were reported by Bluestein R H Company. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 0.03% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp holds 0.03% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 44,119 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 62,409 shares. Moreover, White Elm Limited Liability Co has 4.57% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Utd Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 1.16% or 11,631 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc has 12,230 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Bell Bank reported 3,429 shares. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 0% or 78 shares. Stephens Ar owns 4,209 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2,497 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Mngmt accumulated 1,778 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 3,111 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested in 0.31% or 387,810 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 0.43% or 13,357 shares in its portfolio. 30,144 were reported by Brown Advisory. Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cookson Peirce And stated it has 0.24% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.7% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ameriprise reported 642,880 shares stake.