Dynamic Capital Management LTD Holding In Hasbro (HAS) Was Increased; News New (NWS) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Increased Holding

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 3.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 9.20 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.44 million, up from 5.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 342,855 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 601,393 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS & OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames the Toys R Us liquidation for its weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare, Digital Stickers; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59 million and $20.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.26 million shares to 5.05M shares, valued at $239.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 624,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

