Dynamic Capital Management LTD Holding in Carlisle Cos (CSL) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Cut Position by $4.08 Million

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $145.28. About 65,868 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 540,157 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as ldeal Employer in global financial space; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman exec eyed as possible CEO is leaving; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees `Extraordinary Time’ for Dealmaking; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Goldman suspends work on U.S. IPO of HNA’s Pactera unit: sources HONG KONG (Reute; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reportedly sold some of the Venezuelan bonds which caused an outcry last month; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It’s Learned From Venezuela `Hunger Bonds’ Backlash; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Likely to Step Down in December: NYT (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Noncompensation Expenses $2.5 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.49 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.66 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.