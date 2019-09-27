Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position as Share Value Rose; Century Casinos (CNTY) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted Holding by $6.57 Million

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $145.16. About 172,463 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 64.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 729,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.58% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.01M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 89,003 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Enters Vietnamese Gaming Market Via Agreements With Minh Chau Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Austrian Unit Buys 51% Stake in Golden Hospitality Limited; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q EPS 3c; 09/03/2018 Century Casinos 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $6.10; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10; 28/03/2018 – Century Casinos Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY); 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q Rev $40.6M

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.25M for 15.64 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.07% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 32,000 shares. South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 46,700 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Lc has 378,810 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Convergence Prtnrs Lc has 7,077 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Verition Fund Management Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 10,000 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 5,147 shares. 211,897 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co. Excalibur Mgmt Corp accumulated 78,011 shares or 10.1% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.06% or 7,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 129,473 shares stake. Vanguard Gru reported 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Carlisle Companies Appoints Mark C. Smith Vice President of Supply Chain – Arizona Daily Star” on September 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Carlisle Companies Completes Purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation – Business Wire” published on January 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Carlisle Companies Acquires Ecco Finishing – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 78,675 shares to 505,730 shares, valued at $90.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 11,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,195 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).