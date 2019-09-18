Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Vail Resorts (MTN) Stake; Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pendragon PLC has GBX 26 highest and GBX 10 lowest target. GBX 21’s average target is 114.29% above currents GBX 9.8 stock price. Pendragon PLC had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital given on Friday, April 26. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. Liberum Capital downgraded it to “Sell” rating and GBX 10 target in Monday, June 17 report. See Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 10.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 10.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 10.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 22.00 New Target: GBX 10.00 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 23.00 New Target: GBX 19.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 25.00 New Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 24.00 New Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) stake by 104.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired 2,613 shares as Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 5,124 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 2,511 last quarter. Vail Resorts Inc now has $9.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $236.95. About 64,160 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors

Among 2 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vail Resorts has $250 highest and $21900 lowest target. $234’s average target is -1.24% below currents $236.95 stock price. Vail Resorts had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 2.92% less from 36.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 330,232 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 5,191 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 281,284 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.05% or 85,120 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Finance Services has invested 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 1,768 shares. 9,088 are owned by Colony Gp Llc. Baskin Financial Svcs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 64,253 shares. 3,425 were reported by Connable Office. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Shapiro Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 2,000 shares. 6,159 are held by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Raymond James And Assocs reported 32,335 shares.

The stock decreased 10.26% or GBX 1.12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 9.8. About 7.97 million shares traded or 809.05% up from the average. Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.