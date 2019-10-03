Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; South Dakota Investment Council Has Lowered Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $3.35 Million; Stock Value Rose

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 19,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 161,480 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31 million, down from 181,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $151.02. About 877,144 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 36,238 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 14.80 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broadview Advsrs Llc stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Bancorp Of Mellon has 0.03% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 694,015 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 10,055 shares. Shelton Capital has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 12,677 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 370,001 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 10,275 shares. M&T Bank & Trust stated it has 4,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.03% or 21,099 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 35,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests holds 26,435 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,326 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership reported 6,874 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability Com reported 0.69% stake.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 47,110 shares to 487,071 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 75,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).