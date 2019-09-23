Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position; Shorts at Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Raised By 18.5%

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 62.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 4,386 shares with $616,000 value, down from 11,811 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $8.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $144.52. About 84,807 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) had an increase of 18.5% in short interest. RCUS’s SI was 2.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.5% from 2.13 million shares previously. With 164,300 avg volume, 15 days are for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s short sellers to cover RCUS’s short positions. The SI to Arcus Biosciences Inc’s float is 9.87%. The stock increased 8.25% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 102,530 shares traded. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has declined 31.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RCUS News: 19/03/2018 Arcus Biosciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase; 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss $13M; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presents Phase 1 Data for AB928 in Healthy Volunteers at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC RCUS.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $1.37; 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 29/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC RCUS.N : LEERINK INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $21 TARGET PRICE; 06/05/2018 – DJ ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCUS)

More notable recent Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arcus Bio’s business update fails to excite investors, shares down 22% – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arcus Biosciences Appoints Global Immuno-Oncology Commercial Leader, Eric Hoefer as Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Arcus Biosciences, Eldorado Gold, and Esperion Therapeutics Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $436.26 million. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 46,700 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 99,462 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 6,498 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 160,752 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 7,100 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 42,085 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 694,015 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc owns 30,601 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Comerica State Bank holds 33,631 shares. Gotham Asset Llc reported 0.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Kennedy Cap Mgmt, Missouri-based fund reported 35,400 shares. Atria Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fiduciary Mgmt Wi invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is -0.88% below currents $144.52 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 8.