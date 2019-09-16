Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Cut Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding; MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 62.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 4,386 shares with $616,000 value, down from 11,811 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $8.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $143.94. About 311,215 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range

MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 18 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 20 decreased and sold stock positions in MFS Charter Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 9.73 million shares, down from 10.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MFS Charter Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 13 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 5,133 shares. 102,623 are held by Wedge L LP Nc. Blb&B Advsr Limited Com owns 2,634 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 441,580 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The owns 92,989 shares. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 48,166 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 32,989 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 32,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Guardian LP invested in 0.01% or 2,204 shares. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Liability invested in 1,480 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 28,400 shares. Stifel stated it has 10,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Saturna Capital holds 1.37% or 331,750 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Llc, California-based fund reported 2,938 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is -0.48% below currents $143.94 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by Buckingham Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $13500 target. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.51 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 42,560 shares traded. MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.