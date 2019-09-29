Dynamic Capital Management LTD Cut Holding in Carlisle Cos (CSL) by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose; Toron Capital Markets Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $375,552 as Share Price Rose

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 244,272 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,476 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 5,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 389,011 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 141 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. Vanguard Group reported 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Roundview Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.54% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Raymond James And Associate reported 0% stake. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Company invested in 1,828 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 12,677 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc owns 882 shares. Shell Asset reported 6,328 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 30,415 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 29,295 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 18,707 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Company stated it has 2,956 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.41 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies to Acquire Petersen Aluminum Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,490 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 350,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wheatland Advsr Inc accumulated 0.51% or 4,860 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,533 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 2% stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 46,417 shares. Addison Capital has invested 2.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Gp Lc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weik Cap Management has 27,825 shares. James Invest Rech reported 1.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Captrust Fin Advsrs has 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 118,496 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited accumulated 40,320 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company holds 5,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 1.42% or 118,673 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 197,047 shares. Buckhead Management Llc stated it has 60,552 shares. Wade G W & Incorporated holds 0.27% or 21,080 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney and Apple Won’t Let You Binge Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.