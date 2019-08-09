Dynamic Advisors Solutions Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $452,379; Valuation Rose; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Share Value Rose, Holder Simcoe Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 42,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.68. About 6.36 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 1.27M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Capital Lc owns 0.14% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 161,967 shares. 286,284 were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt. 31,218 were accumulated by Hbk Invs L P. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 131,046 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0% or 124 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 62,064 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 734,683 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Liability Company. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 251,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Metropolitan Life Communication stated it has 16,294 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 7,368 shares.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons To Like SeaWorld’s Stock – Benzinga” on January 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SeaWorld (SEAS) Increases Size of Board, Announces Yoshikazu Maruyama Will Step Down from Role as Chairman – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,993 shares to 2,983 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,927 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference August 14 – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AAM to Present at the 2019 JP Morgan Automotive Conference on August 14 – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Svcs Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,652 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 1.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.75% or 417,879 shares. Willis Inv Counsel owns 0.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 167,400 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Lc has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fred Alger invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca has 1.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 64,610 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North American Management Corp holds 241,071 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.47% or 50,755 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 0.7% stake. Acg Wealth owns 78,692 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.59% or 624,199 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited invested in 251,782 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 6,652 shares.