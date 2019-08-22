Dynamic Advisors Solutions Upped Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $406,088; Grassi Investment Management Increases Holding in Starwood Prop (STWD)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Starwood Prop (STWD) by 1055.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 272,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 298,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Starwood Prop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 539,080 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 8,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 43,591 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 34,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 3.71M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 19,684 shares to 13,866 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,159 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca invested in 12,230 shares. Factory Mutual Com stated it has 1.41M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communications invested in 2.27 million shares or 0.61% of the stock. 1.84 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Twin Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 328,190 shares. Tcw Group holds 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 32,655 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Papp L Roy Associate has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Violich Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 66,553 shares. Capital Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 215,942 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 23,850 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 51.26M shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 98,145 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bp Public Limited Co owns 401,000 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Freeport-McMoRan, Microsoft and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares to 115,050 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,600 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.01% or 104,367 shares in its portfolio. 45,564 were reported by Citadel Advisors Limited Co. Victory Capital invested in 2,015 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 8,959 shares. Knott David M holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Strs Ohio has 32,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 7.02 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 24,405 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested in 0.02% or 33,970 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.25 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Lc holds 3,650 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capital Advsr Limited Lc has invested 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 3.23 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Amer Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).