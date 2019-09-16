Dynamic Advisors Solutions Trimmed Yum Brands (YUM) Position as Share Value Rose; Ingersoll (IR) Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Increased Its Position by $3.16 Million as Share Price Rose

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 3,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376,000, down from 7,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.08. About 418,294 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1189.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 25,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 27,151 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 2,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 361,980 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 183,286 shares to 47,171 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 32,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,982 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bangor State Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 184,933 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jane Street Group Lc reported 77,799 shares. California-based Pacific Glob Invest Co has invested 0.13% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 79,244 are held by Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 5,647 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 0.13% or 3,587 shares. Dakota Wealth reported 7,946 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). The Rhode Island-based Compton Ri has invested 0.35% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Art Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Blackrock reported 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 2,670 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 100,000 shares.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ingersoll Rand Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Flexitarian Market Demand Looks Strong – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “America Is Eating Out Like Never Before, but Not Everyone’s a Winner – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Feathers Are Flying in the Chicken Sandwich Wars – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.23 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,156 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Investment invested in 12,409 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 390,888 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 389 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 1.62M shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 316 shares in its portfolio. Navellier And Associates Incorporated has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Proshare Ltd Liability accumulated 40,019 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 739,128 shares. Interocean Cap Lc holds 1.02% or 102,222 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 450 shares. 92,766 are held by Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 6,086 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 427,841 shares. Lpl Ltd stated it has 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,012 shares to 87,709 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).