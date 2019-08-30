Dynamic Advisors Solutions Trimmed Position in Yum Brands (YUM) as Stock Rose; Ariel Investments Has Boosted Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Holding by $5.59 Million as Shares Declined

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 621,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 35,337 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 7,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, down from 12,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 261,335 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer likes Millendo Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Share Price Has Gained 88% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

