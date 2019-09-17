Dynamic Advisors Solutions Trimmed Its Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by $429,880 as Share Price Rose; Centurylink Com (CTL) Holder Green Square Capital Raised Holding by $1.88 Million

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 4376.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 170,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 174,580 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.74 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 3,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376,000, down from 7,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 229,957 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.06% or 153,572 shares. Texas-based Petrus Lta has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 311 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership owns 15,335 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Lc reported 2,088 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ubs Oconnor Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Commerce has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Mercantile reported 0.01% stake. Howe & Rusling invested in 306,113 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 20,411 shares. Hartford Investment Management invested in 104,795 shares. Horizon Invs Lc reported 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Clean Yield Grp owns 970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (WDTI) by 63,438 shares to 79,278 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.59 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.