Dynamic Advisors Solutions Trimmed Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $597,014; Godsey & Gibb Associates Holds Position in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 15,354 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 17,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $277.53. About 731,363 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 41,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 324,541 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 283,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 4.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.42 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports July Sales Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Bets on Rising Demand Amid Higher Input Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Target Stock Is Back in the Big Leagues – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Quintana (QES) to Divest Pressure Pumping Assets, Cut Costs (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China telcos weigh sharing 5G network to cut costs, potentially hurting Huawei – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 31,130 shares to 75,154 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 32,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Virginia-based Security Natl Trust Company has invested 0.44% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Markel holds 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 39,000 shares. 1,100 are held by Carlson Mgmt. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 4,582 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 2,950 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 0.08% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 94,336 shares. Provise Gru Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cullinan Associate Inc owns 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,170 shares. Copeland Cap Lc invested in 0.24% or 14,513 shares. Essex Svcs invested in 2,671 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.69% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 0.44% or 31,751 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,634 shares to 7,088 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.