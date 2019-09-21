Dynamic Advisors Solutions Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) Lowered by $429,880 as Market Value Rose; Ashmore Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) as Market Valuation Declined

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 30,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 184,328 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.10 million, down from 215,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 3,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376,000, down from 7,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 2.40 million shares traded or 59.18% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 9,119 shares to 23,146 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 25,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Inv has 0.66% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 15,340 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Howe Rusling stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Chilton Investment has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.98 million shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% or 873 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 925 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 10,382 shares. Argent Trust Co owns 4,854 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 41,467 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Blue Finance Cap Inc invested in 0.25% or 4,443 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 1,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 5,035 shares. Savant Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 3,024 shares.

