Dynamic Advisors Solutions Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Increased as Stock Price Rose; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Stake

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 167.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 73,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 117,463 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 43,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 244.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 2,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $915,000, up from 985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $369.14. About 645,624 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 25,346 shares to 2,278 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,909 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 2,056 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 50,830 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16 shares. Tci Wealth has 0.11% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Dubuque State Bank And Tru has invested 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Jlb And Associates has 1,337 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,433 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 6,770 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Heritage Wealth accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.15% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 541,309 are owned by Invesco Limited. National Pension has invested 0.19% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 14,206 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Community Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 485 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 14,748 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 13.91 million shares. Capital Guardian has invested 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Barbara Oil accumulated 2.71% or 85,000 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Co reported 1.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Savant Cap Ltd invested in 53,819 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 3,794 are held by Greenwood Gearhart. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 0.07% or 6,606 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 2.6% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 470,256 shares. 329,318 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 3.92 million shares. 22,765 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.99% or 3.74 million shares.