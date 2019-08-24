Dynamic Advisors Solutions Raised Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Wrap Technologies (WRTC) Shorts Raised By 1.5%

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 68.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc acquired 13,762 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 33,957 shares with $937,000 value, up from 20,195 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $246.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 16/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRTC) had an increase of 1.5% in short interest. WRTC’s SI was 230,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.5% from 227,100 shares previously. With 149,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRTC)’s short sellers to cover WRTC’s short positions. The SI to Wrap Technologies Inc’s float is 1.52%. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 65,236 shares traded. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) has risen 100.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.83% the S&P500.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. The company has market cap of $122.64 million. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. It currently has negative earnings.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 4,331 shares to 4,072 valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Proshares Tr stake by 616,290 shares and now owns 44,721 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.