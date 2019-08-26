Dynamic Advisors Solutions Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Clark Capital Management Group Has Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $21.28 Million

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 3,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,767 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 34,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $67.84. About 1.15 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 46.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 204,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 234,794 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 439,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 710,334 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 143,091 shares to 6,909 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 53,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,507 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 173,474 shares to 178,938 shares, valued at $29.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 44,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.